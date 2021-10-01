Around the Web Caught on camera: The moment a seven-storeyed building collapses in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh No casualties were reported. Scroll Staff An hour ago 7 story building collapse in Shimla due to heavy rains#landslide #Shimla #heavyrain pic.twitter.com/awZwujQvNl— Himachal Headlines (@himachalhdlines) October 1, 2021 Dangerously living ; A real time collapse_ watch 8- storey building in kacchighati locality of Shimla . pic.twitter.com/j0B3KX7tR8— Dr. Ashwani Sharma (@ashwanis1208) September 30, 2021 Four-storey building collapses at Ghora Chowki near Shimla#shimla #chandigarh #buildingcollapse pic.twitter.com/wlFJTDeySE— Chandigarh Reviews (@chandigarhrevi1) September 30, 2021 #Video: A multi-storey building collapsed in Kachighati (#Shimla) on Thursday evening. The building was reportedly vacated & no person was present inside it when it collapsed. The collapse also damaged a couple of building below it. Exact details were awaited. #HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/FMb3F1loLM— Himachal Watcher (@HimachalW) September 30, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Himachal Pradesh Viral video Read Comments