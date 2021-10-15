Naya #MaukaMauka, naya offer - #Buy1Break1Free! 😉



Are you ready to #LiveTheGame in #INDvPAK?



ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2021 | Oct 24 | Broadcast starts: 7 PM, Match starts: 7:30 PM | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/MNsOql9cjO