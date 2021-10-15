Around the Web Watch: India will play Pakistan in the World Cup T20. So there’s a new ‘mauka mauka’ advertisement India is scheduled to play Pakistan on October 24. Scroll Staff An hour ago Naya #MaukaMauka, naya offer - #Buy1Break1Free! 😉Are you ready to #LiveTheGame in #INDvPAK?ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2021 | Oct 24 | Broadcast starts: 7 PM, Match starts: 7:30 PM | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/MNsOql9cjO— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 13, 2021 Also watchAnother India-Pakistan game, another ‘Mauka Mauka’ ad, another effort to stoke aggression Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Cricket World Cup Read Comments