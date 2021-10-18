Around the Web Kerala flood: The moment a house falls into a river and is swept away in Kottayam At least 19 people have died so far because of heavy rain in the state. Scroll Staff 36 minutes ago #KeralaFloods | A house got washed away by strong water currents of a river in #Kottayam's Mundakayam yesterday following heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/l74holYWav— NDTV (@ndtv) October 18, 2021 Also watchScenes from Kerala floods: Car washed away, bus towed to safety, water rising everywhere Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Kerala Rain Read Comments