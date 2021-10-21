Around the Web Watch: Activist grills Shell CEO Ben van Beurden on firm’s role in climate change at TED conference Oil and gas company Shell is currently fighting against a Dutch court ruling to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions by 2030. Scroll Staff An hour ago Wow. *This* challenge to Shell, by Lauren from @GNDRising, is how to *really* give a TED talk. 🎤pic.twitter.com/6CMaFvzml0— Ben Phillips (@benphillips76) October 15, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Climate crisis Climate change Read Comments