National Film Awards: Watch Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, and others at the ceremony Rajinikanth won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Scroll Staff An hour ago Superstar @rajinikanth receives India's highest film honour #DadasahebPhalkeAward at 67th National Film Awards for his outstanding contribution to the world of Indian Cinema📽️ pic.twitter.com/rJeVorH4q4— ALL INDIA RADIO आकाशवाणी (@AkashvaniAIR) October 25, 2021 I dedicate this award to my Guru, my mentor K Balachander : @rajinikanth #NationalFilmAwards @MIB_India pic.twitter.com/xEUuF2DDuk— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) October 25, 2021 Actor @dhanushkraja receiving the best actor award at the 67th National Film Awards for his performance in #Asuran. pic.twitter.com/IFTgKfvWcp— Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) October 25, 2021 67th #NationalFilmAwards: ◾ #KanganaRanaut received Best Actress award for her movies 'Manikarnika -The Queen of Jhansi' and 'Panga'. @MIB_India @Films_Division pic.twitter.com/XobqG1gZRU— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) October 25, 2021 67th #NationalFilmAwards: ◾ B. Praak got Best Male playback Singer award for song "Teri Mitti" in Hindi Film 'Kesari'. ◾ Savani Ravindra awarded Best Female playback Singer award for "Rann Petala" in Marathi Movie 'Bardo'. pic.twitter.com/P07ueltrms— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) October 25, 2021