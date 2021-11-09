Around the Web Caught on camera: Pastor tackles gunman during service at church in Nashville, Tennessee Thank you, Pastor Ezekiel Ndikumana. Scroll Staff An hour ago WATCH — NORTH NASHVILLE -- “man walks up to the altar with a gun at Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church, waves it around, points it at congregation… pastor Ezekiel Ndikumana prays, heroically tackles him and he’s disarmed without a shot fired…” https://t.co/4grV1jC0p7 pic.twitter.com/i2TESKE9Cl— The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) November 8, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Viral video guns church Read Comments