Tuvalu minister stands in knee-deep seawater to give Glasgow Climate Summit speech
Simone Kofe drew attention to the impact of climate change in low-lying areas like the Pacific island of Tuvalu.
Scroll Staff
An hour ago
Tuvalu's foreign minister has given a speech to the #COP26 conference in Glasgow standing knee-deep in seawater to show how his low-lying Pacific island nation is on the front line of climate change https://t.co/6MHgkbe0o3 pic.twitter.com/J2DKHjexHV— Reuters (@Reuters) November 9, 2021