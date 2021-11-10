Around the Web Watch: Couple stuck on rock during pre-wedding photoshoot as the water around them rises suddenly The gates of the Rana Pratap Sagar Dam in Rajasthan were opened during the shoot. Scroll Staff 35 minutes ago राजस्थान: चित्तौड़गढ़ के रावतभाटा में प्रिवेडिंग शूट कपल को पड़ा भारी, शूटिंग के दौरान राणा प्रताप सागर बांध के गेट खोल देने से पानी में घंटों तक फंसे रहे.. pic.twitter.com/KFii2s6BbV— Newsroom Post (@NewsroomPostCom) November 9, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. wedding dams photography Read Comments