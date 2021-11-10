Around the Web Watch: Chennai streets remain flooded as relentless rainfall continues in Tamil Nadu For flood-related grievances, the Greater Chennai Corporation has released these helpline numbers: 044-25619206, 044-25619207, 044-25619208. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Ashok nagar... North East West South !#ChennaiFlood #ChennaiRain @chennaicorp pic.twitter.com/EZa0LPqbkG— Priyan - சண்முகபிரியன் சிவலிங்கம் (@Priyan_reports) November 10, 2021 Day 4 @ Perambur Barracks Road#ChennaiRain #ChennaiFlood #ChennaiRains2021 pic.twitter.com/Il6nQyBRkU— Vijayagopal Muralidharan (@vijayagopal_) November 10, 2021 Pattalam has been flooded as the Chennai rains continue. Residents say that no rescue operations were taken by the govt till now. #ChennaiRains #ChennaiRain #MarinaBeach #RedAlert #chennaifloods #TamilNaduRains @UpdatesChennai @chennaicorp @Chennai_Rains @ChennaiCityNow pic.twitter.com/9yuvw4P2VT— Sri Loganathan V (@sriloganathan6) November 10, 2021 Water has not receded in areas around Pattalam even after 4 day. Drinking water becoming an issue in these areas. #ChennaiRain pic.twitter.com/7KpixV4RpR— Mugilan Chandrakumar (@Mugilan__C) November 10, 2021 Sky’s @kvittozzi visits flood damaged homes in the city of Chennai, India and witnesses first-hand the devastation caused by severe rainfall.Chennai is struggling to cope with the flooding and much more heavy rain is on the way.#KayBurley: https://t.co/mz6vNUQAKi pic.twitter.com/RimHigwwDH— Sky News (@SkyNews) November 10, 2021 GN Chetty Road. #TNRain #ChennaiRain pic.twitter.com/AzbBvtXKpe— Anna Isaac (@anna_isaac) November 9, 2021 Also readTamil Nadu rain: Toll rises to 12, Chennai residents asked to go out only for emergencies Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Chennai Tamil Nadu flood rain Read Comments