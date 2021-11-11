VIDEO: As experts warn of more powerful cyclones fuelled by #climatechange, a group of women in the Sundarbans, one of the world's largest mangrove forests, plant thousands of saplings pic.twitter.com/KujkGEFWPa — AFP News Agency (@AFP) November 11, 2021

Women in the Sunderban delta in India have been performing rituals and planting mangrove saplings to protect their land against powerful cyclones.

The Sunderbans, once a fertile land at the mouth of the Ganga near the Bay of Bengal, now face the threat of climate change due to excessive deforestation. The women are helping to restore the forest by planting mangrove saplings.

The Sundarban mangrove forest, among the largest in the world, is often considered the first line of defence against cyclones in the Bay of Bengal. With climate change and deforestation, this defence has weakened over time.

Local women are working with a non-profit organisation called Sundarban Foundation to plant the saplings, hoping to save the embankments from floods, storms, and cyclones, AFP reported.