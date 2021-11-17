Around the Web Watch: Railway worker saves passenger who fell between platform and train at Kalyan in Maharashtra Shri Shivji saw the passenger fall and immediately jumped forward to save his life. Scroll Staff 28 minutes ago Pointsman of Kalyan station @drmmumbaicr saved the life of a passenger.on 14.11.2021 As 02321up left at Kalyan station at 11.54 hrs, Pointsman Shri Shivji Singh noticed a passenger falling between the platform and the train.The pointsman immediately helped him and saved his life pic.twitter.com/jRpa4iN3Sz— DRM MUMBAI CR (@drmmumbaicr) November 16, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Railways Viral video Read Comments