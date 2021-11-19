Around the Web Watch: Friday namaaz being offered at Akshay Yadav’s automobile garage in Gurugram, Haryana The small business owner offered his premises for prayers after Hindu groups objected to the namaaz being offered at designated spots outdoors. Scroll Staff 21 minutes ago #Namaz being offered at Akshay Yadav’s open garage in the automobile market in Sector 12, #Gurugram This is a small start, may it lead to a show of solidarity between people that defeats forces of hate.pic.twitter.com/cQwyItms00— Karwan e Mohabbat (Caravan of Love) (@karwanemohabbat) November 19, 2021 Also watchAkshay Yadav and the loud silence of India’s Hindus Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Gurugram Haryana Muslims