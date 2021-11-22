Around the Web Watch: Buses, cars stranded as heavy rain floods parts of Bengaluru The rain in Bengaluru has not let up in a fortnight. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Last night in #Yelahanka #BBMP zone there was a flash-flood with 100mm + rains in just 4 hrs. Some @BMTC_BENGALURU buses stranded in an underpass had water upto floor-level👇. Roads in #Jakkur, #Bhadrappa Layout, TataNagar #Kodigehalli inundated. @NammaBengaluroo @BoskyKhanna pic.twitter.com/rLlz3RwpVH— anil lulla (@anil_lulla) November 22, 2021 The cross is still waterlogged. Cars stuck and one broke down. It was being pushed by localities to safety. People residing near Kogile cross in Yelahanka, #Bengaluru are suffering even now. BBMP officials no where to be seen. pic.twitter.com/eswqGLsrOG— Suraj Suresh (@Suraj_Suresh16) November 22, 2021 What if not Singapore?Our government ensures #Bengaluru becomes Venice whenever it rains. The person who shot this video started from Devanahalli towards Yelahanka & had to spend whole night inside a @BMTC_BENGALURU bus & reached home at 5:30 AM!@TOIBengaluru@DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/c0HeEkHcFD— Anantha-Infinity (@Ananthaforu) November 22, 2021 Chikkaballapur and Kolar, two driest districts in Karnataka flooded. Five rivers originate in Nandi Hills range are in spate. Heaviest rain in dry north Bengaluru taluks. Surreal. #KarnatakaRains pic.twitter.com/SZjTl8wMGx— DP SATISH (@dp_satish) November 22, 2021 One of the largest tech parks in Bengaluru flooded following heavy rainfall. Massive waterlogging witnessed at Manyata tech park in nagawara. Few employees being sent back as vehicles are unable to reach office buildings. pic.twitter.com/eq2FG3gIhm— Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) November 22, 2021 Kendriya Vihar apartment in Yelahanka, Bengaluru after the area received heavy rainfall on Sunday. It hasn't rained in the last 5 hours but water here hasn't receded. Fire and rescue personnel, SDRF teams on the spot.@CNNnews18 pic.twitter.com/X5I7E1dDeD— Revathi Rajeevan (@RevathiRajeevan) November 22, 2021 Also readHeavy rains cause waterlogging in Bengaluru, houses flooded in some parts of city Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Bengaluru Flood