Heavy rains lashed Bengaluru on Thursday, causing waterlogging in some parts of the city and dampening Deepavali festivities, The Indian Express reported.

The VV Puram area in the South zone received 133 mm of rain on Thursday while Doddanekundi in Mahadevapura zone reported a downpour of 127.55 mm. Hampi Nagar in the South zone received 120.5 mm of rain while Nagarbhavi in the West zone received a downpour of 103 mm.

Visuals shared by the newspaper on Twitter showed cars moving slowly through a flooded street in the Koramangala area.

In the KP Agrahara area, at least 20 houses were flooded, and water also entered a couple of houses at Koramangala’s Green Leaf Layout, The Times of India reported.

Shopkeepers at the Tharagupet Main Road told the newspaper that the downpour left the street completely inundated. “Water has damaged several shops and in addition to this, people have incurred huge losses after their vehicles were damaged,” a shopkeeper named Sajjan Raj Mehta said. “We also noted people tripping and getting injured.”

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike received 27 complaints related to the rains. Out of these, most pertained to waterlogging and were from the Mahadevapura and South zones, according to The Indian Express reported.

Bengaluru is likely to witness cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers in some areas on Friday, the Deccan Herald quoted an official from the India Meteorological Department as saying.