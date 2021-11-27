Street food videos: Pineapple jam, strawberry ice-cream, and cheese in a sandwich
Indian street food proves nothing is too outrageous for those with an adventurous palate.
In Delhi, a street vendor sells sweet corn with butter, mayonnaise, spices, and chocolate syrup. He has named the creation chocolate sweet corn.
Meanwhile, Fanta Maggi is being sold for as less as Rs 30 in the city of Ghaziabad.
The classic bun muska gets an unusual twist in Ahmedabad where it is being paired with chocolate and cheese. It is popularly known as chocolate cheese muska bun.