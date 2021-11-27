Okay they eat this Sandwich in Ahmedabad, Pineapple Jam, Pinneapple Slice, Strawberry Ice cream and Cheese… @ikaveri aur kuch daalna hai isme?#Gujarat #Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/gUQIuJ7xVC — Mohammed Futurewala (@MFuturewala) November 25, 2021

In Delhi, a street vendor sells sweet corn with butter, mayonnaise, spices, and chocolate syrup. He has named the creation chocolate sweet corn.

Meanwhile, Fanta Maggi is being sold for as less as Rs 30 in the city of Ghaziabad.

The classic bun muska gets an unusual twist in Ahmedabad where it is being paired with chocolate and cheese. It is popularly known as chocolate cheese muska bun.