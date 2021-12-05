Eco India Eco India: How Tamil Nadu's indigenous Irula tribe is working to mitigate human-snake conflict Every week, Eco India brings you stories that inspire you to build a cleaner, greener and better tomorrow Scroll Staff 3 hours ago Play Supervising Producer: Nooshin Mowla |Director of Photography: Maveeran Somasundaram | Video Editor: Sujit Lad | Script & Field Producer: Catherine Gilon | Associate Producer: Rhea Arora | Executive Producer: Sannuta Raghu Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. human snake conflict Tamil Nadu Irula Tribe Read Comments