Around the Web Watch: Visuals from the court in Rohini, Delhi where a low-intensity explosion took place The blast took place inside chamber number 102, media reports said. Scroll Staff An hour ago Low-intensity explosion occurred in room number 102 of #Rohinicourt this morning. The forensic and National Security Guard (NSG) teams are inspecting the spot: Delhi Police https://t.co/NsVIKsgRHO pic.twitter.com/yOqhpdbUF0— Arvind Chauhan (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) December 9, 2021 #LaptopBlast? in Rohini Court, Delhi pic.twitter.com/LxmaR0DnVB— Kirandeep (@raydeep) December 9, 2021 Also readDelhi: One person injured in low-intensity blast at Rohini court Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Delhi Blast Read Comments