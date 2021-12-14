Viral Video Watch: Sachin Tendulkar enjoys a plate of popular Maharashtrian street food misal pav The cricketer said it reminded him of the Burmese dish khao suey, but the misal pav is better. Scroll Staff 43 minutes ago Be it a Sunday or a Monday, I’ll take Misal Pav any day!What's your idea of a perfect breakfast?🍴😋#MisalPav pic.twitter.com/VewgsNTsRH— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 12, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Sachin Tendulkar Food Read Comments