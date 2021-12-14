Around the Web Watch: Singer Billie Eilish dresses as ‘Mrs Claus going to the club’ to host Saturday Night Live Eilish was also the musical guest for the episode and performed ‘Happier Than Ever’. Her brother Finneas O’Connell joined her while she sang ‘Male Fantasy’. Scroll Staff 37 minutes ago Billie’s Monologue! pic.twitter.com/Yoo8gC22M2— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) December 12, 2021 Play Play Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. music TV Read Comments