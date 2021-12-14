Around the Web Watch: Football fans throw thousands of toys on pitch as Christmas gifts for disadvantaged children This is a tradition at Real Betis football club in Spain. Scroll Staff 34 minutes ago Real Betis fans threw thousands of stuffed toys onto the pitch at half-time yesterday 🧸It's an annual tradition to make sure disadvantaged children don't go without a gift at Christmas ❤️🎁 pic.twitter.com/WYpfLKVUlt— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 13, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Football Christmas Read Comments