Around the Web Watch: Meghalaya's capital Shillong covered in white after receiving fresh snowfall Visuals of the snowfall were widely circulated on social media. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Upper Shillong today .... pic.twitter.com/gK4qOgRh7r— Wg Cdr Sherokh Rashid Hazarika (Veteran) (@Sherhaz1) December 22, 2021 Visuals of Meghalaya's capital #Shillong turning white due to heavy snowfall this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/kRAr50sZxf— NDTV (@ndtv) December 22, 2021 TNT | #MEGHALAYA#Shillong set for white #Christmas? #tnt #thenortheasttoday #Northeast #hailstones pic.twitter.com/pUUDycYlMp— TNT-The Northeast Today (@Tnt_Bulletin) December 22, 2021 On my first pravas as Incharge of @bjymmeghalaya , and it's snowfall in upper Shillong area. Hailstorm in the city as well. Amazing but freezing weather. pic.twitter.com/AfqO7WdiPc— Arvind Damani (@arvinddamani) December 22, 2021