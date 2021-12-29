Viral Video Watch: Flyer assaults fellow-passenger for not wearing mask. She didn’t have her mask on either Patricia Cornwall, a former actor, was travelling from Tampa, Florida to Atlanta, Georgia. She was arrested later. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Delta flight from Tampa to Atlanta got crazy‼️ pic.twitter.com/I9BZUKv3LB— ATL Uncensored | Atlanta News (@ATLUncensored) December 25, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. COVID 19 Coronavirus