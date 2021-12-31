Around the Web Watch: 130-year-old time capsule containing coins, the Bible, bullets discovered in the US The relics from the American Civil War were found near the base of a statue of Confederate general Robert E Lee. Scroll Staff An hour ago VIDEO: A time capsule buried 130 years ago in the base of a statue of a Confederate general revealed its secrets on Tuesday -- bullets, buttons and currency from the 1861-65 US Civil War along with other artifacts pic.twitter.com/JTnid5DHk2— AFP News Agency (@AFP) December 29, 2021 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. History america