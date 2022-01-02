Around the Web Watch: Archbishop Desmond Tutu laid to rest in ‘cheapest coffin available’ The archbishop died on December 26 at the age of 90. Scroll Staff An hour ago VIDEO: The coffin of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu is carried out of Cape Town's St. George's Cathedral and placed into a hearse, following the funeral service of the last great hero of the struggle against apartheid pic.twitter.com/8U5ymScVpd— AFP News Agency (@AFP) January 1, 2022 Archbishop Desmond Tutu was laid to rest in South Africa in the cheapest coffin available, a plain pine coffin, at his request to avoid any flashy displays pic.twitter.com/L19Jl0kvPR— Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) January 1, 2022 Also watchRemembrance: Watch glimpses of Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s friendship with the Dalai Lama We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Desmond Tutu South Africa