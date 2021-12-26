Around the Web Remembrance: Watch glimpses of Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s friendship with the Dalai Lama Desmond Tutu, South African anti-apartheid activist and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, died in Cape Town on Sunday. Scroll Staff 34 minutes ago This is WONDERFUL.I did not expect Archbishop Desmond Tutu and the Dalai Lama to be the Carl Reiner and Mel Brooks of organiser religion. pic.twitter.com/h8ub0JCtV8— Dan Thomas (@ItsDanThomas) December 26, 2021 Also readSouth African anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu dies at 90 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Desmond Tutu Dalai Lama