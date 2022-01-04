Around the Web Watch: Crowd at Congress-organised marathon leads to stampede-like situation, breaks covid protocol The marathon for girls was organised under the ‘Ladki hun, lad sakti hun’ campaign by Congress in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. Scroll Staff An hour ago Crazy scenes in UP’s Bareilly during this marathon for girls organised by a local @INCUttarPradesh leader. No regard for covid norms , an almost stampede that thankfully did not lead to injuries. This is exactly what one does not want to see, from any political party ! pic.twitter.com/V0o4xD18Bn— Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) January 4, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Congress Uttar Pradesh