Bullet journals have become increasingly popular for personal organisation over the past few years. An upgrade on the classic diaries and planners of the past, the bullet journal was created by Ryder Carroll, a Brooklyn-based author as a way to tackle “learning disabilities while being productive and focussed”.

These journals essentially are a collection of daily, weekly, and monthly planners, with customisations including spaces for to-do lists, habit trackers, finance trackers, meal planning, affirmations and gratitude, etc. Today, bullet journals come in all shapes and sizes – from minimalist designs to elaborate ones, laden with quotes and stickers and whatnot.

Here is a compilation of a few examples of bullet journal setups from YouTube.

