Around the Web Watch: Tourist falls into sea at Mumbai’s Gateway of India, rescued by police The tourist lost control and fell into the water after a strong ocean current hit her boat. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH | A team of Coastal Police & Colaba Police rescued a woman tourist who was drowning in the sea near Gateway of India, Mumbai today. The woman lost control and fell into the water after a strong ocean current hit her boat: Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/UQFOfMQ8oK— ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Rescue sea accident