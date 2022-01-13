Around the Web Watch: The magical sight of trains arriving at snow-bound stations in Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh Beautiful snowscapes on the Kalka-Shimla toy train and at Sadura railway station. Scroll Staff An hour ago The breathtaking view of the snow clad train entering snow covered Sadura Railway Station at Baramulla - Banihal section. pic.twitter.com/4hrzLWFfD4— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 11, 2022 विश्व प्रसिद्ध कालका-शिमला रेल रूट का मनमोहक दृश्य:यूनेस्को द्वारा घोषित हेरिटेज 'कालका-शिमला' रूट पर तारादेवी स्टेशन के नजदीक सुरंग संख्या 91 से गुजरती हुई स्पेशल पैसेंजर टॉय ट्रेन सैलानियों के आकर्षण का केंद्र बनी हुई है। pic.twitter.com/AdsJp79Arv— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 11, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Snow Himachal Pradesh Kashmir