Bomb cyclone: Scenes from severe weekend snowstorms in Massachusetts, USA The storm also led to power failures and disruption in transport. Residents were asked to stay indoors. Scroll Staff An hour ago The weekend snowstorm that hit the Northeast led to flooding in Nantucket, Massachusetts, with authorities warning residents to stay off the roads. https://t.co/6Pre67c3H7 pic.twitter.com/o5lvXm4exn— ABC News (@ABC) January 31, 2022 Sights and sounds of the snowstorm on Nantucket: high winds and high waves in Tom Nevers. #ACK #mawx pic.twitter.com/ZSOrkEjHw6— Imad Mouline (@ImadMouline) January 29, 2022 Having fun !!! Come on this is Massachusetts folks #snow #MotherNature #snowstorm #nature pic.twitter.com/j4cDKCSfwf— Christian 📸 (@me_bostonian) January 29, 2022 Ice-covered benches on the banks of the #Quincy in Quincy, #Massachusetts. USA #snow #snowfall #snowstorm #winter #blizzard pic.twitter.com/oNcWlfesk0— Aleksander Onishchuk (@Brave_spirit81) January 30, 2022 Hell hath no greater fury than nature scorned. US freezes as powerful snow storm hits Boston, Massachusetts, dumping snow on the Northeast as near-hurricane force wind gusts contributed to snarled travel, more than 100,000 power outages & blizzard conditions near major cities. pic.twitter.com/wgmGTfaVnQ— JAVED IQBAL SHAH (@JAVED0909) January 30, 2022