Play

Speaking to BBC News in the backdrop of violent protests against recruitment in the Indian Railways, agitated students and job-seekers in Bihar voiced their concerns about unemployment. Citing the state and central governments’ promises of creating public-sector jobs, one of them said, “This shows the inefficiency of both the governments. Students have given up, there are no industries. We don’t have enough money to spend on examinations year after year. This is a life of endless struggle.”

“The student who studies has no future in Bihar,” he added.

Another student recalled the students’ movement led by Jayaprakash Narayan in 1974 that had also protested against unemployment and corruption. “Today’s movement in Bihar will similarly encourage students of other states to rise up against such injustices,” he said. “The movement will make sure that this government is shown the door in 2024 elections.”

Also watch:

Student protests: Coaching centre tutor ‘Khan Sir’ explains the mathematics causing the anger