Around the Web Watch: Nainital and Mukteshwar in Uttarakhand receive heavy snowfall after several years Water and power supply in the area have been disrupted due to heavy snowfall. Scroll Staff An hour ago My Nainital ❤️ #snowfall #pahadi pic.twitter.com/jbxV7V1isL— Kumkum Binwal (@Kumkum26) February 4, 2022 Evening visuals from #Nainital as Heavy #Snowfall continue at Mall road & Naini lake.❄️#UttarakhandVideo Credits: Chandan joshi pic.twitter.com/McVVL9NiOw— Live Weather Of India (@LiveWxIndia) February 4, 2022 #Mukteshwar #Nainital #Snowfall #Uttrakhand A friend sent this video from Mukteshwar. pic.twitter.com/EFf5JFnR0S— Anku Pande Chibb (@ankupande) February 5, 2022 I am so so jealous of my school friend’s #PanchachuliHouse , Mukteshwar pic.twitter.com/kicYUT6Dm4— Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) February 3, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Uttarakhand Nainital Snowfall