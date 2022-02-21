Around the Web Watch: Air India flight makes tricky landing at Heathrow Airport during storm Eunice More than 400 flights across the UK were cancelled. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Air India Flight lands safely in London in the middle of ongoing Storm Eunice . High praise for the skilled AI pilot. 😊🙏👍🥰 @airindiain pic.twitter.com/yyBgvky1Y6— Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) February 19, 2022 Also watch:Planes sway wildly, struggle to land at Heathrow Airport as storm Eunice batters the UK We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Air India storm