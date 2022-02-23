Around the Web Watch: Singer Malini Awasthi sings to persuade voters to turn up in UP polls The fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections began on Wednesday morning. Scroll Staff 42 minutes ago #WATCH | Lucknow: Folk Singer Malini Awasthi sings and urges people to cast their votes as voting for the fourth phase of #UttarPradeshElections2022 continues. pic.twitter.com/ARNge6UHRG— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 23, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Uttar Pradesh elections