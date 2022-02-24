Around the Web Watch: First videos from Ukraine show explosions as Russia declares war, begins military operations Russian president Vladimir Putin has announced ‘special military operation’ in eastern Ukraine. Scroll Staff An hour ago Live on @CNN air- Matthew Chance hears loud explosions in the Capital City of Kyiv. Unclear where they came from- but they happened just minutes after Putin effectively declared war on Ukraine. Moments later Chance put a flack jacket on live on the air. pic.twitter.com/EQgsKPzlJQ— Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) February 24, 2022 CNN reporter in Kyiv is told live on air by his producer that "the invasion has begun" and that explosions he's been hearing are missile strikes. He says the information came from a Ukrainian government official. pic.twitter.com/elivswWU79— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 24, 2022 Explosions heard in the distance before sunrise in Kyiv, Ukraine. LATEST: https://t.co/Hq3CVT4l2t pic.twitter.com/87ZNAV2uf5— ABC News (@ABC) February 24, 2022 BREAKING: Explosions in Ukraine's city of Mariupol pic.twitter.com/57ZZVyx5w2— The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 24, 2022 .@MarthaRaddatz reporting from Ukraine shares a striking message she received from a Pentagon official several hours ago: “You are likely in the last few hours of peace on the European continent for a long time to come.” https://t.co/rOe0KWORAJ pic.twitter.com/gDBEjqGRg7— ABC News (@ABC) February 24, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ukraine Russia war