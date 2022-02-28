Around the Web Watch: Ukrainian civilians block roads to prevent Russian tanks from advancing through town Scenes from Chernihiv, Ukraine. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Oh my. I could cry. A small town near Chernihiv went on the street and stopped RU tanks.People, you are wonderful. #RussiaGoHome #ukrainerules #NoToWar pic.twitter.com/ibdC0JbCZ9— olexander scherba🇺🇦 (@olex_scherba) February 27, 2022 Residents of a town in Chernihiv blocked Russian tanks from passing through their village. https://t.co/dY5p9wluCm pic.twitter.com/MEyoXgkfp8— Rob Lee (@RALee85) February 27, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ukraine Russia war