Around the Web Watch: Ukrainian soldiers get married in uniform during Russian invasion Lesya and Valeriy were married on Sunday by the military chaplain. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Just married! Lesia and Valery have spent over 20 years together. They have 18yo daughter. Today (6th March 2022), they were married! Congratulations! God bless them! Slava Ukraini! #Ukraine #Russia Love conquers all things. 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/BX93HDDOTQ— Gemstone 🇸🇪 (@Gemston98177132) March 6, 2022 Today, in the field conditions of #UkraineRussiaWar, two fighters of the 112 brigade of the territorial defense, Lesya and Valeriy got married. The military chaplain married them. pic.twitter.com/5g7MNDQ5zZ— KyivPost (@KyivPost) March 6, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ukraine Russia war marriage