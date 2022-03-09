Around the Web Caught on camera: The moment Israeli forces blew up two civilian residences in Palestine On Tuesday, Israeli troops demolished the homes of two Palestinians accused of carrying out a shooting attack earlier. Scroll Staff 32 minutes ago This is not in Ukraine, it is in Palestine.Video shows the moment Israeli forces destroyed two Palestinian houses today morning. pic.twitter.com/aAyKsJSjUl— Muhammad Smiry (@MuhammadSmiry) March 8, 2022 This is not occupied Ukraine. This is occupied Palestine, today.Israeli occupation forces blew up Palestinian homes belonging to two imprisoned resistance fighters. pic.twitter.com/KGNHuIMQoB— CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) March 8, 2022 Israeli forces blew up the homes of two Palestinian men suspected of killing an Israeli settler in the occupied West Bank. Palestinian residents called the demolitions a cruel form of ‘collective punishment’. pic.twitter.com/uZnytD24Cl— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 8, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Palestine Israel