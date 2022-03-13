Around the Web Caught on camera: Odisha MLA drives SUV into procession, 24 injured MLA Prasant Jagdev, suspended earlier from the BJD, was dragged out of his car and beaten up by the crowd in Odisha’s Khurda district on Saturday morning. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH Chilika MLA @PrasantJagdev ramming his car into crowd outside #Banpur block in #Khordha district #Odisha #PrashantJagdev pic.twitter.com/eFuMiSgQbU— Debadas Pradhan (@pradhandebadas) March 12, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. odisha MLA