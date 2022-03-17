Around the Web ‘Rs 59 crore for Southern Railways and Rs 13,200 crore for Northern Railways’: DMK MP Kanimozhi ‘You keep talking about India being one nation,’ she said in Parliament. ‘Railways also has to understand that it is one nation.’ Scroll Staff 17 minutes ago DMK MP Kanimozhi claims budget allocated for Southern Railways towards new lines in 2022-23 is Rs 59 crores, whereas the budget allocated for Northern Railways is Rs 13,200 crores. Asks Union Railway Minister to look into this disparity. pic.twitter.com/ubrUGqFcFm— Shilpa (@Shilpa1308) March 16, 2022 ஒன்றிய ரயில்வே துறை நிதி ஒதுக்கீட்டில், தெற்குப் பகுதிக்கும், வடக்குப் பகுதிக்கும் காட்டும் பாரபட்சத்தை சுட்டிக்காட்டி, ரயில்வே பட்ஜெட்டில் இருக்கும் குறைகள் குறித்தும், ரயில்வே துறையின் செயல்பாடுகள் குறித்தும் இன்று நாடாளுமன்றத்தில் பேசிய போது (1/2) pic.twitter.com/yAp68sZT7k— Kanimozhi (கனிமொழி) (@KanimozhiDMK) March 15, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Railways budget