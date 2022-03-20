Around the Web Watch: Five ancient tombs discovered at archaeological site near Egyptian capital Cairo The tombs found in the Saqqara Necropolis date back to more than 4,000 years. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Egypt is displaying newly discovered ancient tombs at a Pharaonic necropolis near Cairo, dating back to the Old Kingdom and the First Intermediate Period. Local officials say the tombs were for senior officials including regional rulers and supervisors of the palace. pic.twitter.com/EP0fiXLHHa— RT (@RT_com) March 19, 2022 Egypt unveiled Saturday five ancient Pharaonic tombs at the Saqqara archaeological site south of Cairo, the latest in a series of landmark discoveries in the areahttps://t.co/iS3BT2AOvG pic.twitter.com/NqTP5CgAs7— AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 19, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Egypt history