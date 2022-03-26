Around the Web ‘Use my name’: Journalist and advocate to reporter who introduced her with her husband’s name ‘It’s not right to address a woman only as someone’s mother. She has a name too.’ Scroll Staff An hour ago Woman objects reporter for introducing herself by the name of her husband while interview."I'm a journalist and an Advocate. I have filed 600 cases and won each but I don't like publicity ", said Advocate Mala. pic.twitter.com/6NvyDKj3gt— Mohsin Dar (@mohsinahmaddar) March 25, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. interview women rights