Viral Video ‘Keep my wife’s name out of your mouth’: The moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars Will Smith, who later won Best Actor for ‘King Richard’, slapped Chris Rock for a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Scroll Staff Mar 28, 2022 · 09:27 am Tense moments at the #Oscars as Will Smith confronted Chris Rock over a joke involving his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. https://t.co/Bh5JWDFMZg pic.twitter.com/vpfmcpJ36C— ABC News (@ABC) March 28, 2022 UNCENSORED WILL SMITH FOOTAGE AS SHOWN ON AUSTRALIAN TV pic.twitter.com/NcRfdjWxqe— David Mack (@davidmackau) March 28, 2022 Here's Will Smith's tearful acceptance speech at the #Oscars. https://t.co/ulvT7fsB57 pic.twitter.com/Uq2krBbBld— Variety (@Variety) March 28, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Will Smith Oscars