Around the Web ‘What insanity is this’: BJP MLA AH Vishwanath on barring Muslim vendors from Karnataka temple fairs Banners urging temples not to lease stalls to Muslims have appeared outside several temples in Karnataka. Scroll Staff 13 minutes ago Senior BJP leader & MLC AH Vishwanath speaks Ban on Muslim traders in Karnataka. Slamming politicians who are using religion for political gain, he questioned the state govt if they are in a position to provide jobs to NRIs if Muslim countries start sending them back. pic.twitter.com/KsIG57PlpU— Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) March 28, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Karnataka BJP Muslims