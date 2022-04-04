‘Leave The Door Open’ by Bruno Mars, Dernst Emile II, Brandon Anderson won Record of the Year.
'We Are' by Jon Batiste won Album of the Year.
Doja Cat and SZA won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for 'Kiss Me More'.
Olivia Rodrigo is the Best New Artist.
Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar won Best Rap Performance for 'Family Ties'.
Tyler, The Creator won Best Rap Album for 'Call Me If You Get Lost'.