Watch: Journalists in UP protest against arrest of colleagues for reporting board exam paper leak The journalists demanded the suspension of the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police of Ballia. Scroll Staff An hour ago Jounalists in UP's Ballia district stage protest against the arrest of journalists in the UP board English paper leak case. Police is yet to clarify on the role of arrested journalists in the paper leak case. Agitating journalists demand suspension of DM, SP. pic.twitter.com/S687sogJ2G— Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) April 4, 2022 Also watch:Journalist Digvijay Singh arrested after 'Amar Ujala' report on UP exam paper leak We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Journalists Uttar Pradesh