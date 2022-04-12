Around the Web Watch: Reckless tourists litter, drive through ecologically sensitive Pangong Lake in Ladakh Locals have expressed concern about tourists causing harm to indigenous flora and fauna. Scroll Staff 44 minutes ago I am sharing again an another shameful video . Such irresponsible tourists are killing ladakh . Do you know? Ladakh have a more than 350 birds species and lakes like pangong are the home of many bird species. Such act may have risked the habitat of many bird species. pic.twitter.com/ZuSExXovjp— Jigmat Ladakhi 🇮🇳 (@nontsay) April 9, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. tourists Ladakh