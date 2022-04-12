Around the Web Watch: Indonesians protest against rising prices of essential commodities, rumoured election delay The police fired tear gas and water cannon to disperse the protesting crowd outside the parliament building in Jakarta. Scroll Staff An hour ago Mass student protests igniting right across Indonesia yesterday. Against the food & fuel price robbery. Converging on the gates of parliament. Demanding elections. Demanding democracy for the ppl. Solidarity comrades. It’s time to make our rulers afraid. pic.twitter.com/ivMz3l4cqi— GhostofDurruti (@RobTheRich0001) April 12, 2022 Indonesians protest against Indonesia’s government policies, poor economy and corruption. pic.twitter.com/dKfButwhYz— Aida Greenbury (@AidaGreenbury) April 12, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Indonesia Protests Jakarta