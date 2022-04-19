#KhargoneRiot



"Jis admi ko khana aur pani dusre log khilate hai, wo patthar kaise phek sakta hai" said Wasim Shaikh.



His Gumti (Shop) at Chota Mohan Talkies was razed by the district admin on April 11 by branding him as "stone pelter and rioter" a day after riot + @newsclickin pic.twitter.com/4J8YvlEy7O — काश/if Kakvi (@KashifKakvi) April 18, 2022

On April 10, violence broke out in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh during processions held on the occasion of the Hindu festival Ram Navami. Several people, including police personnel, were injured. Some shops and houses were set on fire, and the police used tear gas shells to control the violent crowd.

On April 11, the Madhya Pradesh government demolished several homes and shops in Khargone a day after violence broke out. One such shop that was razed by bulldozers belonged to Wasim Shaikh.

According to a Zee News report, Wasim Shaikh said, “I have been running my shop for almost 12 years. It is the source of my bread and butter. My young children and elderly mother are dependent on me. I need help to even eat and drink water, how can a person with no arms pelt stones?”